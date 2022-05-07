SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.24. 543,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

