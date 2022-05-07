Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Lowered to €56.03 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.767 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

