SnowSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,929.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $620,144.01 and approximately $51,929.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00320404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00205678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00478164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.62 or 1.95499272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.