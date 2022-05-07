Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

