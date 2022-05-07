SOMESING (SSX) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $104.19 million and $1.00 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

