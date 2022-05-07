Sonen Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,146 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

