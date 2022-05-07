Sonen Capital LLC Invests $239,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

