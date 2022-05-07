Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 316,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

