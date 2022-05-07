Sonen Capital LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.59. 2,774,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

