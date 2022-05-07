South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.
SJI stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 77,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
