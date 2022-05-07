Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,731 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

