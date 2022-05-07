Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

SWX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. 467,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

