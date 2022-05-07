Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

