Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 14,326 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,221,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,342,000 after buying an additional 360,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,185,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 66,339 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,855,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,538,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

