Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AES by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 123,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in AES by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 94,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

