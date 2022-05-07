Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

