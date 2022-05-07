Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

ORCL opened at $72.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

