Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,914 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.