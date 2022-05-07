Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire International ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $756,000.

Get Inspire International ESG ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $26.93 on Friday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.