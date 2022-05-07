Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $4,030,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 41,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

