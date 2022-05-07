Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Inspire International ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $756,000.

Shares of WWJD opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Inspire International ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

