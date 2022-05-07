Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

