Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $896,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of TBT opened at $27.21 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

