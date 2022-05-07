SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.