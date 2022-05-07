Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

