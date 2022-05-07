SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 927,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,588,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 417,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,557,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $113.70 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

