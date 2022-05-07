Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 1,381.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Spirit Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.