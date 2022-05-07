Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 78.4% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 107.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $7,434,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.