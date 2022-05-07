Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

