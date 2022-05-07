Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

