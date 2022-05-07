Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

SPT opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

