Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.91.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $96.19. 36,801,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

