SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($21.61).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,825 ($22.80) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.85) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SSE stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.46) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,828 ($22.84). 3,088,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,431.50 ($17.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,890 ($23.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,740.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,655.52. The company has a market capitalization of £19.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

