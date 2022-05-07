STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STAA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 635,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,649. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 1.18.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

