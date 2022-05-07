STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $87.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

