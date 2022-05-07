StaFi Price Tops $0.50 (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00159598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00335123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.