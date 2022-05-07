Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 4.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.40. 1,096,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,077,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

