Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.20

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $165,016.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

