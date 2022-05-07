Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $370,128.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $1.28 million and $370,128.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00236168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00205770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.00472547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039320 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.78 or 1.96969957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

