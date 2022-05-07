Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

