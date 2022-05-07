State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Beecher Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of STT opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

