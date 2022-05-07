Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.68

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.68 and last traded at C$34.74, with a volume of 185357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.22.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6695515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

