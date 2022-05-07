Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale increased their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.93. 11,020,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

