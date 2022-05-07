Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.93. 11,020,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.