Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSE:STEM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. Stem has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,121 shares of company stock worth $2,843,950. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

