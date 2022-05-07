Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.