StockNews.com Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.29 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 17.01%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

