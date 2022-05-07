StockNews.com Lowers PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PDFS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 102,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

