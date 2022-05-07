StockNews.com Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

