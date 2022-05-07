StockNews.com Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NYSE ACH opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
