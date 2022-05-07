StockNews.com Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE ACH opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 151,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

